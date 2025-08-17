NDA Vice President-nominee Radhakrishnan expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah, Fadnavis

New Delhi, Aug 17 Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Andhra and Maharashtra Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Devendra Fadnavis, respectively, after being declared the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election.

In a series of posts on X, Radhakrishnan said he was "moved and touched beyond words" by the confidence reposed in him by the NDA leadership.

"My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People’s leader, our most respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, our most respected Honourable Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, BJP President Shri @JPNadda Ji, parliamentary board members, NDA partners and ministers for choosing me as their Vice-Presidential candidate. I assure to work hard for the Nation until my last breath. Jai Hind!" he wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while congratulating him, described Radhakrishnan as an experienced parliamentarian and administrator. "Your roles as a parliamentarian and as governor of different states have played a significant role in effectively fulfilling the constitutional duties. I am sure your vast experience and wisdom will enhance the prestige of the Upper House and achieve new milestones," Shah said on X, adding his gratitude to PM Modi and the BJP parliamentary board for the decision. Radhakrishnan responded by thanking the Home Minister and calling him a "beloved and respected people’s leader".

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu also welcomed the announcement, calling Radhakrishnan a "senior statesman who has long served the nation with distinction". He added that the Telugu Desam Party "warmly welcomes his nomination and extends full support". Replying, Radhakrishnan said: “My heartfelt thanks to our beloved People’s leader, our most respected Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri. @ncbn Garu."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too congratulated him, saying his nomination "fills all Maharashtrians with immense pride".

He highlighted Radhakrishnan’s legislative and constitutional expertise gained during his tenure as a two-time MP and Governor of different states.

Radhakrishnan, in turn, conveyed “heartfelt thanks” to Fadnavis for the warm wishes.

He also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time MP from Coimbatore and the sitting Governor of Maharashtra, is the NDA’s official candidate in the Vice-Presidential election, scheduled for next month.

