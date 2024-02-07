NDA will prove majority in Bihar assembly: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Feb 7 RLJD President Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday claimed that the NDA will prove the majority in the house on February 12.

“Those who are talking about Khela in Bihar do not know that many MLAs of Mahagathbandhan are in touch with us. The NDA government has a complete majority in the house and we will prove it. There is no need to worry about it,” Kushwaha said.

He claimed that many MLAs of RJD and Congress are in touch with the NDA leaders.

“They are making statements before the floor test only to create confusion. We will easily win the floor test,” Kushwaha said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor