NDA will soon finalise seat sharing in Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna March 10 Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) Chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said that NDA will soon finalise the seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

When asked about the delay in seat sharing in NDA, Upendra Kushwaha said: “There is still time for Lok Sabha elections. Seats will be finalised keeping in mind the political landscape of the state.”

While reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah, who said during the Paliganj rally, that the mafias would be hung upside down during the NDA rule in Bihar, Kushwaha said that there are many places in Bihar where mafias are in the dominating position.

“Wherever mafias are strong and penalising poor people, it is the responsibility of the government to arrest them. Strong action is needed to deal with such people,” he said.

Kushwaha said that RJD is a party of familism. “During the Gandhi Maidan rally, Lalu Prasad came with his entire family. Similar is the situation within the Congress,” he said.

