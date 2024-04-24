NDA will sweep all 28 seats in K'taka, says Amit Shah after roadshow in B'luru

Bengaluru, April 23 As the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka is going to be held on April 26, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in Bengaluru South Parliamentary constituency for sitting BJP MP and candidate Tejasvi Surya.

Starting late Tuesday evening in Bommanahalli here, the election rally held by Amit Shah witnessed huge participation from citizens.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Opposition leader R. Ashoka, and Bengaluru South BJP candidate and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya were also present in the rally along with Amit Shah.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Home Minister appealed to the people to ensure the victory of Tejasvi Surya from the Bengaluru South seat with a margin of more than five lakh votes.

Amit Shah hit out at the Congress government for its failure in governance in Karnataka, highlighting the issues of law and order, and corruption.

He also said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's inaction in addressing law and order was emboldening anti-national elements across the state to attack innocent citizens.

He also criticised the Congress for supporting organisations linked to extremist activities and stressed the BJP's commitment to law and order.

Amit Shah expressed confidence about the NDA winning all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka as well as lauded the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on the progress and security of the country.

He urged the people of Karnataka to reject Congress' empty guarantees and choose the development-oriented governance of Prime Minister Modi.

"After the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots a couple of years ago, I met Amit Shah Ji and requested the establishment of an NIA office in Bengaluru. The NIA office has significantly bolstered our counter-terrorism efforts. The investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case is being spearheaded by them," Tejasvi Surya said, expressing his gratitude towards the Union Home Minister for his support.

"That apart, the Home Minister's support for the Safe City project, at an outlay of Rs 2,840 crore, has boosted the city's security,” Surya noted.

The roadshow began from the Vivekananda Statue near Bommanahalli Circle on Hosur Road to the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bannerghatta.

A huge crowd of BJP workers followed the vehicle carrying Amit Shah and other senior party leaders with party flags and banners in their hands.

BJP leader Tejasvi Surya is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy from the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat.

Sowmya Reddy is a former MLA and the daughter of State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

