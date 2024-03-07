NDA will win 22 seats in northeast: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the BJP-led NDA will win at least 22 out of total 25 seats in the northeast.

He said, “We will win at least 22 seats. It may go up to 23 as well. In Assam, we will win 11 or 12 seats.”

According to the Chief Minister, there is no contest left in the election. The BJP is set to get 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“When I visit the rural areas, nobody is talking about the elections. Everybody is talking about the development. I am also busy with developmental works and everyday new projects are being launched at different corners of Assam,” he said.

CM Sarma argued that the winning margin for BJP candidates in Assam will be huge this time.

He said, “Earlier, candidates used to win MP seats by 25,000 votes but this time it will go past two or three lakh votes.”

The Assam Chief Minister also said that he has been looking at the election as an opportunity for the people of Assam to shower their blessings on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development work of the state to continue at a more rapid pace in the coming years.

He also mentioned that PM Modi will launch several projects in his upcoming schedule to the state. The Prime Minister will unveil the 84-feet long statue of 16th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

