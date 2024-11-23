NDA’s Maharashtra victory is historic: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Nov 23 Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy extended greetings to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for its landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, terming it “resounding” and “historic".

Kumaraswamy praised the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the triumph to the NDA government’s track record of good governance and development.

“This remarkable mandate is a testament to the good governance, development, and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his able guidance, the NDA government has delivered on its promises of progress, prosperity, and inclusivity, winning the trust and hearts of the people,” he stated.

Kumaraswamy also lauded the efforts of NDA leaders at both the national and state levels, commending their tireless dedication to ensuring this unprecedented victory.

“A special congratulations to all the NDA national and Maharashtra leaders for their relentless efforts and dedication in ensuring this monumental victory,” he added.

He added that the results of the Maharashtra elections have reinforced the people’s trust in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s transformative policies.

He also highlighted how initiatives focusing on development, welfare, and economic growth have consistently prioritised the nation’s progress and uplifted all sections of society.

The Union Minister expressed optimism about Maharashtra’s future, asserting that the state is poised for an era of unmatched growth and development under NDA governance.

“The people of Maharashtra have reaffirmed their faith in the transformative policies and nation-first approach of the Modi government. A new era of growth and development awaits Maharashtra,” Kumaraswamy stated.

The landslide victory reflects the deep connection that the NDA has built with citizens across the nation through its focus on inclusivity, infrastructure, and social welfare schemes, Kumaraswamy stated.

As Maharashtra gears up for its next chapter, leaders from across the NDA hailed the results as a reflection of the people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the alliance’s ability to deliver on its promises, he said.

He added that this victory is being viewed as a major boost to the NDA ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reinforcing its position as the dominant political force in the country.

“The election results mark the beginning of a renewed commitment to serving the people and bringing prosperity to Maharashtra,” he said.

--IANS

