NDBA requests judges not to pass adverse orders over non-attendance of advocates, litigants on Jan 22

New Delhi, Jan 15 The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has requested the non-passage of any adverse orders for non-appearance in the court on January 22 in light of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The event is anticipated to affect the presence of advocates.

O.N. Sharma, Honorary Secretary of the NDBA, noted the significance of the Ayodhya event and urged judicial officers to exercise understanding and refrain from issuing adverse orders on the mentioned date due to potential non-attendance of advocates and litigants.

The event will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

