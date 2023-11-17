NDDB to set up 2 lakh litres per day dairy in TN on turnkey basis

Chennai, Nov 17 The Tamil Nadu government has allowed Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation Limited to engage National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to set up a two lakh litres per day hi-tech dairy at Namakkal on turnkey basis.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs.89.29 crore, the state government said.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the project has been given to NDDB after considering its public sector status and its uniqueness in dairy infrastructure project execution for dairy co-operatives.

“The main objective of the scheme is to ensure livelihood and economic upliftment of milk producers in Namakkal district. This project is very much essential to meet the future demand of the consumers and the milk processing industry,” Tamil Nadu government said.

