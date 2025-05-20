NDMC art workshop: Kuljeet Chahal interacts with participants on Operation Sindoor theme

New Delhi, May 20 Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to build a culturally-enriched nation, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vice Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), interacted with participants at the Viksit Bharat Summer Art Workshop at Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, on Tuesday, an official said.

Launched four days ago, the unique initiative aims to bring colours, creativity, and culture to life, said Chahal.

“Today, I encouraged students and artists to contribute their creativity towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

During the visit, Chahal interacted with renowned Padma Shri awardees along with senior artists. He appreciated their contributions and discussed the artistic vision behind their works.

Chahal informed that after the conclusion of the workshop, these valuable artworks will be displayed in a new Art Gallery that will be developed within the Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar campus.

“This initiative will serve as a lasting tribute to the artists and as an inspiration for the students,” he said.

He said, “We have invited eminent artists from across the country to expose NDMC school students to the rich and diverse art forms of different Indian states. This interaction will broaden their understanding and appreciation of India’s cultural heritage — a key step towards realising the Viksit Bharat dream.”

Chahal also highlighted that several artworks were created on the theme of Operation Sindoor by Padma Shri artists.

“Today’s India is not only progressing towards becoming a Viksit Bharat but also a fearless and strong nation. The success of Operation Sindoor is a proud symbol of this courage. It sends a strong message to those who dare to challenge India’s sovereignty,” he said.

He added that Operation Sindoor will also serve as a central theme in student artworks during the workshop.

Prominent artists participating in the NDMC-organised summer art workshop include: Padma Shri Awardees: Bhajju Shyam (Madhya Pradesh), Adwaita Gadanayak (Odisha), Biman B Das (New Delhi), Jai Prakash (Rajasthan) and Senior Artists: Surendra Jagtap, Anil Naik (Maharashtra), Viren Tanwar, Pranam Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Dattatreya Apte, Narendra Pal Singh, Kanchan Chander (New Delhi), Kalyan Joshi, Jagannath Panda (Haryana), and Manish Gond (Himachal Pradesh). This workshop stands as a celebration of India’s cultural richness, artistic excellence, and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

After the conclusion of the workshop, NDMC will organise a high-level exhibition showcasing these exceptional artworks. The exhibition will feature paintings created by Padma Shri awardees and senior artists, allowing a wider audience to witness and engage with this creative expression inspired by the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. This exhibition will not only be a cultural highlight for art enthusiasts but also serve as a source of inspiration for students and the general public alike.

He further informed that the workshop will continue as scheduled until May 25, 2025. He appealed to citizens, students, and art enthusiasts to visit the venue and gain insights from the Padma Shri awardees and senior artists.

