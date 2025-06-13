NDMC plans camp for anti-encroachment complaints tomorrow

New Delhi, June 13 Anti-encroachment and sanitation complaints will get top priority at New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) Suvidha Camp scheduled to be held on Saturday, an official said.

The Suvidha Camp will address the grievances related to new electricity connection/disconnection, load enhancement/reduction, name change/transfer, property tax, birth and death certificate and service matters of serving and retired employees of NDMC, the official said.

The camp will offer information, facilitation and grievances redressal for the benefit of NDMC service users at NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road (near Palika Kendra) from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., said the official.

Issues related to water logging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pension, old age pension, handicapped pension, booking of 'baraat ghar' (marriage hall) and parks and any other services offered by the NDMC will also be tackled by officials at the camp.

Apart from attending the Suvidha Camp, residents can log on to the Jan Suvidha Portal for lodging their grievance, tracking status and for giving feedback,

Earlier, the civic agency launched a special cleanliness and awareness campaign at Sarojini Nagar Market -- one of the most vibrant and high-footfall markets in the NDMC area.

An awareness campaign was also launched for single use plastic ban, segregation of waste at source and reduce, reuse and recycling (RRR) of waste amongst the shopkeepers with the aim to make the market litter-free.

The NDMC also distributed “Litter-Free Area” stickers to all shops across its jurisdiction. Shopkeepers will display these at their entrances to show their commitment to a cleaner and greener city.

The sticker carries key messages of ‘Single Use Plastic is Banned, Choose Eco-Friendly Alternatives’ and ‘Use the Dustbin – Don’t Litter’.

An official said the NDMC has aimed to make all its areas litter-free. This is a vital step towards bringing about behaviour change among citizens, and shopkeepers will play a key role in sensitising the public.

