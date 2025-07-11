NDMC plans to develop Sculpture Park for exhibitions

New Delhi, July 11 The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to develop a Sculpture Park for exhibiting creations of prominent and budding artists, Chairman Keshav Chandra announced on Friday.

The announcement was made by Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal at the inauguration of “Srijan”– an open-air art gallery at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

Rameshwar Broota, eminent artist, Padma Shri Biman Bihari Das. (Sculptor), Padma Shri, Jai Prakash Lakhiwal (Artist) and Harsh Vardhan Sharma, Advisor (Art & Culture), NDMC, were present at the occasion.

The key highlight of the event was the live painting sessions by Padma awardees and celebrated artists, which offered the public a rare opportunity to witness the artistic process in real-time.

Chandra added that the gallery also features an impressive collection of artworks available for public viewing and direct purchase by acclaimed artists such as Praveen Upadhye, Kalicharan Gupta, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Jai Zharotia, Sanjay Ashtapure, Anil Gaikwad, Shrikant Kadam, Sabai Khan, Anu Naik, M.D. Soleman, Rajesh Chand, Sanjib Gogai, Ravindra Salve, Manish Pushkle, Rohit Sharma, Kishore Roy, and others.

He said “Srijan” is not only an open-air art gallery but a creative hub, envisioned and curated by the NDMC for art and artists.

This rejuvenated cultural space reflects the spirit of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 - India’s aspirational roadmap towards a progressive, inclusive, and culturally enriched future, said Chahal.

He informed that originally established in 1999, Srijan has served as a vibrant gathering point for renowned artists, budding talent and art enthusiasts.

Every Sunday, painters, sculptors, graphic artists, cartoonists, and photographers would come together to create, share and showcase their work in an atmosphere of creativity and collaboration, he said.

Chandra said that Srijan Artists’ Corner, as a 172.50 sq. metre open-air art space, has now been transformed into the modernised ‘Srijan Art Gallery’, significantly expanded and upgraded with new amenities and enhanced design features.

The revamped gallery now includes a dedicated entry gate, curated Art Display Corner, landscaped gazebos, improved public seating arrangements, and an expanded open area of approximately 15,225 sq. meters, making it a spacious and inviting venue for artists and visitors alike.

Over the years, Srijan has hosted numerous paintings and sculpture exhibitions, workshops on pottery, sculpture and painting, as well as on-the-spot art events and drawing competitions amongst the school students for nurturing generations of artists, he added.

