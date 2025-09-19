NDMC sets world record with 10-km-long live canvas painting to mark PM Modi's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 19 The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday set a world record of a 10-km-long live canvas painting by more than 35,000 artists as part of celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, an official said.

The mega art event themed ‘Viksit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang’ under Sewa Parv was organised by the NDMC in collaboration with Triveni Kala Sangam and Delhi University at Kartavya Path lawns.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the enthusiasm of all the artists and students was laudable as they painted images of “Developed India” of their dreams.

He praised the NDMC for organising the unique art festival of youth as part of the fortnight-long celebrations to mark PM Modi's birthday that began on September 17.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the event is a historic moment of creative art where thousands of young people simultaneously created a 10-kilometre-long canvas.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that “Viksit Bharat Ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang” under Sewa Parv is not being organised only in Delhi, but across the nation — in every state, every district and every village.

He added that the successful participation from across India, with more than 35,000 artists coming together on one platform, is a symbol of unity and a historic tribute to make the PM’s birthday truly memorable.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that this is the first time such an event has been organised in the national capital, Delhi, where thousands of renowned artists and students, from various states across India, have painted together on a 10-kilometre-long canvas.

“Today, in the capital, the thoughts and dreams of young people have been brought together on canvas with diverse colours, representing a remarkable creative confluence,” she said.

Participants in the mega art event included prominent and Padma Awardee artists like Jatin Das (Delhi), Biman B. Bas (Delhi), Adwaita Gadanayak (Odisha), Jai Prakash (Delhi), Ram Kishan Chhipa (Rajasthan), Shanti Devi (Bihar), Paresh Rathwa (Gujarat), Kalyan Joshi (Rajasthan), Nirmal Soni, Lokesh Joshi, Ayush Chhipawal and Lavish Joshi.

