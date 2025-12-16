NDMC strengthens decentralised waste management through Project SORT

New Delhi, Dec 16 The NDMC, in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), is implementing Project SORT (Segregation of Waste for its Recycling and Treatment) across its jurisdiction, an official said on Tuesday.

Monitored by Keshav Chandra, Chairman, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the project is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative being implemented in residential societies, educational and institutional campuses, commercial markets, and community waste processing facilities under the civic agency.

Under Project SORT, NDMC has focused on creating decentralised solutions for wet waste processing, while simultaneously strengthening source segregation practices, said an official statement.

The initiative strongly emphasises capacity building and behavioural change, through regular awareness programmes and hands-on training sessions for all stakeholders from waste generators and residents to housekeeping staff and waste handlers.

As part of this initiative, decentralised composting Aerobins have been installed at key NDMC locations, including Golf Link, Kaka Nagar, CGE RWA, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, St. Thomas School, YWCA, Lady Irwin College, PSOI Club, Dilli Haat, INA, Sangli Mess and Central Park.

To date, 85 composters with a combined wet waste handling capacity of 34,000 kg have been installed across 13 locations. Through these Aerobins, over 15 metric tonnes of wet waste have already been processed on-site and converted into nutrient-rich organic manure, which can be used for horticulture purposes by NDMC as well as citizens.

Encouraged by the positive response and active participation of residents, institutions and other stakeholders, NDMC, in association with IPCA, plans to enrol five additional societies and institutions within the current financial year under this model, said the statement.

In addition to this, the capacity of existing community composting model sites at Central Park and Sangli Mess is proposed to be enhanced to manage higher volumes of segregated wet waste.

The collaborative efforts of NDMC, SLMTT, IPCA and local stakeholders have resulted in visible behavioural change, with improved compliance in waste segregation at source, efficient on-site processing of wet waste, and sustained operations managed by in-house staff and waste workers.

These efforts are directly contributing to reduced waste transportation costs, improved local cleanliness, and increased awareness among citizens, said the statement.

An official said the NDMC’s on-ground experience through Project SORT reaffirms that public awareness, institutional ownership, and appropriate infrastructure are critical pillars for achieving long-term and sustainable waste management outcomes.

