NDMC’s Winter Rose Show ends with celebration of magnificent blooms and fragrances

New Delhi, Dec 21 A grand award distribution ceremony on Sunday marked the culmination of NDMC’s two-day ‘Annual Winter Rose Show’, organised by the civic agency in association with The Rose Society of India, at India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, Shanti Path, an official said.

New Delhi Municipal Council Chairperson Keshav Chandra had on Saturday inaugurated the show that displayed more than 70 varieties of roses in 22 classes and 175 sections of about 1,250 exhibits by participants from across the country.

On Sunday, prizes were awarded to the best exhibits during a distribution ceremony, said an official statement.

Participants from various organisations such as NDMC, PGI Chandigarh and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), commonly known as the Pusa Institute, joined the show by exhibiting roses in different classes.

The main attractions in the show included different types of roses, which include Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Miniature, Polyantha, and other varieties.

In addition to this, a painting competition for students of NDMC schools, a display of value-added rose products, artistic bouquets, garlands, and Ikebana arrangements were also organised.

The Winter Rose Show served as a visual delight for visitors, offering an opportunity to witness a wide range of rose varieties competing in both vases and pots.

The event provided a refreshing and stress-relieving experience, allowing visitors to appreciate the beauty of the rose garden and enjoy the magnificent blooms, said the statement.

The annual show served as a unique platform for rose lovers to interact, exchange experiences, and celebrate the beauty, colour, and fragrance of roses.

Whether as participants or visitors, all attendees experienced a sense of relaxation and joy amidst today’s fast-paced lifestyle, said the statement.

The rose, celebrated as one of nature’s most beautiful creations, is admired worldwide for its endless variety of shapes, sizes, colours, fragrances, and foliage. It has long been regarded as a symbol of love, beauty, and elegance.

