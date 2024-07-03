NDRF, SDRF & PAC teams sent to flood-prone districts in UP

Lucknow, July 3 The Uttar Pradesh government has dispatched teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC to the highly sensitive and sensitive districts as part of its flood relief and control measures, government officials said.

Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Uttar Pradesh, P. Guru Prasad, said as per the Chief Minister's directives, all preparations to handle the flood situation have been completed.

"The state has been divided into three parts to deal with floods. It includes 24 districts in the highly sensitive category, 16 in the sensitive and 35 in the general category. Teams have been formed and dispatched for special monitoring in these districts," he added.

Prasad said: "In the highly sensitive and sensitive districts, seven NDRF, 18 SDRF, and 17 PAC teams have been pre-positioned to tackle the floods. These teams will coordinate with each other to carry out relief/rescue work as needed. We have deployed seven NDRF teams in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Bareilly, Aligarh and Prayagraj. Similarly, 18 SDRF teams have been deployed in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Etawah, Saharanpur, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Mirzapur."

In addition to these, 17 PAC teams have been deployed in Sitapur, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Fatehpur, Agra, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Hamirpur, Ghaziabad, Etah and Meerut.

In some districts, companies of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC have all been deployed to ensure that they can promptly reach and carry out relief work.

The 24 highly sensitive districts are Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Siddharth Nagar, Ghazipur, Gonda, Ballia, Deoria, Sitapur, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Mau, Farrukhabad, Badaun, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pilibhit and Barabanki.

