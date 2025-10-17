NDTV World Summit: PM Modi declares new India’s robust response to terrorism

New Delhi, Oct 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address at the NDTV World Summit 2025, organised at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, declaring that India has moved beyond silence to deliver decisive responses to terrorism.

Speaking under the summit’s theme, “Edge of the Unknown: Risk, Resolve, Renewal,” PM Modi highlighted Operation Sindoor as a clear example of India’s firm action against cross-border terror, drawing strong applause from an audience that included global figures such as Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

“The era of a silent India is over,” PM Modi declared. “Now, the self-reliant India does not stay silent. It gives a befitting response through surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor.”

His remarks referenced the audacious military operation on 7 May 2025, when Indian forces conducted coordinated strikes across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan’s Punjab province, targeting terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Executed jointly by the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army, Operation Sindoor deployed stand-off precision missiles to demolish multiple terrorist facilities, neutralising over 100 operatives.

The operation was a direct retaliation for a devastating attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22 April, which claimed 26 lives, underscoring India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism.

PM Modi’s address came amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan, reflecting India’s shift from restraint to proactive defence.

The Prime Minister framed Operation Sindoor as part of a broader strategy, following previous surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot airstrike in 2019, which targeted terror camps after attacks in Uri and Pulwama. These actions, he argued, embody a new India—self-assured and resolute—that prioritises national security while fostering regional stability.

The summit, a platform for global discourse, amplified PM Modi’s message, aligning with its focus on navigating uncertainty through decisive leadership.

Beyond security, PM Modi highlighted India’s economic resilience amid global turmoil. “Soon after COVID, headlines were dominated by conflicts and wars. But India kept moving forward,” he said, noting an average economic growth rate of 7.8 per cent over the past three years.

He cited recent data showing a 7 per cent rise in merchandise exports, announced just two days prior, as evidence of India’s robust trajectory despite global slowdowns. This economic fortitude, he suggested, underpins India’s capacity to confront security challenges while sustaining progress.

The NDTV World Summit, inaugurated on Friday, convened an eclectic mix of policymakers and cultural figures, with Modi’s keynote setting a commanding tone. His vision of a self-reliant India, unyielding against terrorism and thriving economically, resonated as a clarion call for resolve.

As discussions on geopolitics and innovation continue, PM Modi’s pledge to safeguard India’s sovereignty while driving growth positions the nation as a formidable force on the global stage.

