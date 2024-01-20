NDTV's mega coverage of Pran Pratishtha to see 'Ramayan' stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhalia reunite

Mumbai, Jan 20 India’s original ‘Ramayan’ stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia will be reuniting for NDTV's exclusive coverage of the grand Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhta on January 22.

The news channel is set to bring viewers an exclusive front-row experience from the inauguration.

In another offering, NDTV has secured the rights to air Amish Tripathi's documentary ‘Ram Janmabhoomi – Return of a Splendid Sun’. The world premiere takes place on January 25. It will be hosted by Amish, and directed by Nitish Sharma and Pranav Chaturvedi.

The documentary promises to unveil unknown facts and legends surrounding Lord Ram's birth and the significance of Ayodhya.

It delves into the holy temple's history, enriched with insights from religious scholars, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and common people as well.

Meanwhile, the iconic actors from the revered series of the 1980s, 'Ramayan', will grace NDTV's screens in the run-up to the auspicious inauguration of Ram Mandir, offering viewers an immersive insight into one of the world's most significant divine events.

Arun-Dipika will be an integral part of NDTV's coverage, sharing their unique perspectives and experiences over three exclusive segments and a show ‘Ayodhya Naya Adhyay – Siya Ram Sang’.

NDTV is all set to provide extensive live coverage of the pre-event, inauguration, and post-launch proceedings from the banks of the holy river Sarayu, spanning all screens and formats.

The pre-inauguration coverage, which kicked off on January 18, includes an engaging daily quiz, rapid-fire questions, enlightening lessons from Ayodhya, and a host of other interactive content. The coverage will feature continuous updates, complete with exclusive visuals, documentaries, chat shows, and special interviews.

Renowned anchors Sumit Awasthi and Marya Shakil will spearhead the prime-time shows, bringing you an insight into Ayodhya through the eyes of its citizens, and incorporating voices from other holy shrines across the country.

Stunningly shot, the documentary 'Ram Janmabhoomi – Return of a Splendid Sun' brings to life Ayodhya’s Naya Adhyay, strung together by Amish’s powerful narration.

NDTV has prepared bite-sized digital content, including a virtual tour of Ram Mandir, exclusive YouTube Live chats, and an array of engaging features to keep audiences captivated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor