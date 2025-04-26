NE home to some of world's richest biodiversity, Manipur holds vast untapped potential: Guv Bhalla

Imphal, April 26 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday said that northeast India is home to some of the world's richest biodiversity and Manipur, in particular, holds immense untapped potential.

This includes the sustainable utilisation of forest-based non-timber products, medicinal plants, aromatic herbs, bamboo, wild edible mushrooms, and insect bioresources, he said.

Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary who has vast knowledge about northeast, noted that this vast natural wealth forms the very canvas upon which IBSD paints its innovative vision -- unlocking nature’s potential in a sustainable and scientifically grounded manner.

BRIC-IBSD is one of the premier biotechnology research institutes in the northeastern region, with a mission to promote the development and sustainable use of bioresources through biotechnological innovations for the socio-economic growth of the region.

The Governor further stated that, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India has launched several key initiatives for environmental conservation and sustainable development.

These include the National Water Mission, the National Mission for a Green India, and the National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem, he stated.

Highlighting the significance of Manipur’s handloom and handicraft sector, the Governor emphasised that local artisans and weavers are not only preserving age-old techniques but also innovating with modern designs.

Bhalla added that while the intersection of biotechnology and traditional craftsmanship offers exciting possibilities, there is a need to better integrate scientific research into practical applications to drive further progress in this sector.

The Governor also underscored the importance of building linkages between traditional healers and scientific communities.

He stressed the need for benefit-sharing models and the promotion of ethno-entrepreneurship based on medicinal plants and fermented foods. As part of his visit, the Governor toured the Genome Sequencing Facility at the Institute and planted a tree on the institution’s campus as part of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

