NE region now centre stage in national story: VP Dhankhar

Guwahati, Oct 27 Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that the northeast region is now centre stage in the national story, emphasising the growing prominence of the region in India’s national narrative.

Addressing the gathering at the 21st International Conclave of Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society at the College of Veterinary Science in Guwahati, the Vice-President said: “We are seeing a phase of Purvodaya that was never imagined, even by the people of this land.”

He emphasised that the transformation of the northeast is a testament to the spirit of inclusion driving India’s progress.

“For decades, this region faced challenges relating to development and connectivity, but today it has become a true priority reflecting on how the region’s development is advancing rapidly each day,” Dhankhar observed.

The Vice President said that the three principles that would help you as a part of the transformation mechanism in our country are: in any situation, do not distance yourself from spirituality.

“Krishnaguruji has taught the path of spirituality, and straying from this path would be a mistake,” he added.

He said that along with this path, keep in mind nationalism, modernity, and technological development.

“When these three combine, as has been mentioned here, and as was recorded many years ago — the status of being a ‘Vishwaguru,’ the greatest economic power in the world — no one would be able to stop it; it rests on your shoulders,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of India’s ancient texts, he continued: “What do these scriptures — the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads, and Vedas — remind us? That action should be guided by a higher purpose, benefiting not only ourselves but also others and our communities. This message resonates deeply today.”

Elaborating on the evolution of India’s foreign policy concerning the East, the Vice President said that the vision of Look East, which originated in the mid-90s, was transformed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a more impactful dimension with Look East-Act East.

“This means that Bharat began engaging more deeply with Southeast Asian countries, he said and highlighted that through the Look East-Act East policy, India has significantly strengthened its engagement with Southeast Asian nations, enhancing the strategic and economic importance of northeast India,” he said.

“Because of this Look East-Act East policy, where we are reaching out to the countries of Southeast Asia, the northeast has earned a place of prominence. Today, northeast India is becoming a place of opportunity,” the Vice President added, underscoring the policy’s transformative role in shaping the North-East as a vibrant and thriving region.

Dhankhar expressed pride in the increasing recognition of the northeast’s distinct identity and cultural heritage.

He remarked that there is growing acknowledgement of the unique identity and culture of the northeast.

“Recently, everyone witnessed a proud moment when a long-standing need was fulfilled with the recognition of Assamese, alongside Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit, as one of India’s classical languages,” he said.

The Vice-President noted that this is a significant milestone for Assam saying, “This recognition will further enable Assam to share its rich cultural heritage and vernacular tapestry, extending its influence and cultural wealth throughout the country.”

He added that this region’s unalloyed beauty creates an atmosphere of peace conducive to introspection and meditation, allowing a deeper exploration of spirituality and a greater appreciation for the interconnectedness of life.

“In the last 10 years, the central government has invested Rs 3.37 lakh crore in this region. These are not just numbers; they signify a tangible footprint of roads, railways, and airports, as well as improved connectivity,” the Vice President pointed out.

