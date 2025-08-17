Nearly 100 pc Arunachal farmers have Kisan Credit Cards, says CM Khandu

Itanagar, Aug 17 Almost 100 per cent of Arunachal Pradesh farmers get the Kisan Credit Cards to fulfil cultivators’ financial needs, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Sunday.

He announced the numbers on his social media platform X, writing: “96,492 Kisan Credit Cards issued so far with 99.26 per cent saturation.”

An official said that with nearly 46.1 per cent of the population engaged in agriculture and allied activities across the country, ensuring financial security and accessible credit for farmers remains a top priority for the Central government.

Recognising this, the Union Budget 2025-26 introduced key measures to strengthen agricultural financing, particularly through the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, he said. “

The KCC scheme has been instrumental in fulfilling farmers’ financial needs. With a significant increase in the loan limit under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, this year’s budget underscores the government's commitment to empowering farmers and boosting agricultural productivity,” the official said.

According to the official, safeguarding and ensuring hassle-free credit availability at a cheaper rate to farmers has been the top priority of the government.

Highlighting nine years of his government’s farmers’ friendly schemes and activities, the Chief Minister said that Arunachal Pradesh’s agri-allied sector is on the fast track of growth and transformation.

“From credit to crops, tools to technology, Arunachal Pradesh’s farmers are moving towards higher productivity, sustainability, and prosperity,” CM Khandu stated.

He said that Rs 142.67 crore support was provided to 99,656 farmers under PM-Kisan, and 1,02,295 farmers were equipped with Soil Health Cards in the state.

According to the Chief Minister, a total of 26,163 hectares were covered, and 5,658 farmers benefited under the PM-Per Drop More Crop scheme.

He said that 15,099 farmers were supported under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development, and Rs 23.25 crore has been released so far.

To modernise farming activities, 42,418 modern farm tools were distributed in the last nine years, CM Khandu said in his X post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor