Nearly 1,170 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2.33 cr seized in Andhra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1169.3 kilograms of Cannabis (Ganja) worth about Rs 2.33 crores from Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalle district.

As per a press release of the DRI, a substantial quantity of cannabis was being transported via a truck from Anakapalle towards Hyderabad via Vijayawada.

"DRI found the said truck in accident-met and abandoned condition in a trench abutting NH-16 near Gobburu, Anakapalle district," the release stated.

On preliminary examination, as per the release, the truck was found laden with the contraband concealed under the bales of old Empty Gunny bags.

"The officers crane-lifted and then shifted the truck along with its contents. After due procedure, 1169.30 Kgs of Cannabis also known as Ganja was recovered and seized along with the truck and cover goods," the release further added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor