Nearly 1,500 violations reported in MP through ECI's C-vigil App

Bhopal, April 2 The Election Commission of India (ECI) has received nearly 1,500 complaints regarding violations of the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh through the C-vigil app launched by poll panel.

Until April 1, the EC has received complaints from over a dozen Lok Sabha constituencies, out of which, Sagar Lok Sabha constituency reported highest 165 complaints, while Gwalior (128) and Ujjain (111), State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan told mediapersons on Tuesday.

He informed that a total of 1,473 complaints have been registered in the past 15 days, and all have been resolved successfully.

The complaints were received via the C-vigil App, launched by the ECI.

The first phase election for six out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on April 19, while the next three phases are scheduled for April 26, May 7 and 13.

Meanwhile, the state CEO reviewed the poll preparation in Madhya Pradesh and gave instructions related to arrangements.

He told the police to prepare a police deployment plan soon and asked the state police to send a daily report on law and order and ensure a ban on the sale of liquor on voting and counting day.

