Need health culture to fight obesity and serve nation: Delhi CM

New Delhi, May 11 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday called for developing a health culture in the country to fight obesity and incorporate exercise, yoga and meditation in daily activities.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the National Obesity Care Conference and Annual Accolades Ceremony for 400 Women Doctors, CM Gupta said rather than expecting the government to do something about obesity, citizens should avail facilities created for physical exercise and serve the nation by leading a healthy life.

"The government is doing its bit. Thousands of parks in Delhi have been provided with open gyms. But the final step to use them must be taken by people themselves," she said.

"I would request doctors to write in their prescription that people need to undertake exercise or use government-installed gyms," she said.

CM Gupta called upon people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce consumption of oil and urged women to find time for themselves and lead a healthy lifestyle.

She thanked PM Modi for his high focus on the health of the nation.

"The concept of millets, which was a part of our tradition, has been revived by him," she said, stressing on healthy eating.

At the event, which coincided with International Mother's Day, she said women end up caring for others and, as a result, ignore their nutrition and exercise.

Cautioning about mindful eating and an active lifestyle, CM Gupta said millet's repackaging in the modern era has caught the attention of the young generation.

"The challenge to fight obesity also needs to be reoriented by bringing in millet foods, fasting and an active lifestyle," she said.

The Chief Minister urged people to take the resolve to take care of them as a national asset. "The success of an individual can become the success of the nation if 140 crore people start working as national assets," she said.

Living a healthy and active life and fighting social ills is the best way of serving the nation patriotically, she said.

