Need high-quality military systems to deal with future challenges: Rajnath

New Delhi, Nov 29 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that there is a need to produce high-quality, reliable & safe military systems for Armed Forces to deal with future challenges.

He also called upon the Indian defence manufacturers to create a culture of quality in defence production, terming it as a prerequisite to compete in the international market.

Addressing the plenary session of DRDO Quality Conclave on the theme ‘Quality Odyssey for Self Reliance in Defence Products’ in New Delhi, he stated that only quality products create global demand, and it will help in realising vision of making India a global manufacturing hub and a net defence exporter.

The Defence Minister pointed out that those countries, which manufacture quality products, export their equipment to countries across the globe. He added that due to the good quality, the prices of these platforms are quite high; but it should be kept in mind that importing countries are ready to pay even the highest prices for state-of-the-art products.

Stressing that top-quality products bring credibility to the domestic defence industry, Singh said that manufacturing such equipment within the country will generate increased global demand and bolster India’s reputation in the international market. He also underscored the importance of cost control while manufacturing quality defence products.

The minister said, “Cost control should be given utmost importance; however it should not be at the expense of quality. We have to be globally cost-competitive, but it has to be done by remaining in the top-quality segment. We must move forward with this idea."

He underscored the need to manufacture high-quality military systems which are effective, reliable & safe and can enable the Armed Forces to accomplish the missions successfully.

He also presented System for Advanced Manufacturing Assessment and Ranking (SAMAR) certificates to the representatives of qualified industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman - DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat reaffirmed DRDO’s commitment towards delivering quality systems. He requested all stakeholders to have firm resolve and synergise towards self-reliance in high-quality indigenous military systems.

The Ministry of Defence said that the conclave was also attended by DRDO Director Generals, Directors, Quality heads of DRDO Laboratories, experts from industry and other stakeholders. It provided a common platform for key stakeholders in the Defence domain to share their perspectives and deliberate for realising the dual goal of self-reliance and exports.

The ministry said that the conclave provided an opportunity for stakeholders to network with experts to create an ecosystem in the country for producing high-quality indigenous systems, and implementation of standards, policies and global best practices. The participants brainstormed on various aspects of quality for the defence manufacturing revolution in India for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

