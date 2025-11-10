Need to bridge gap between loan sanctions, actual disbursements: Haryana Chief Secy tells bankers

Chandigarh, Nov 10 Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, on Monday, stressed the need to bridge the gap between loan sanctions and actual disbursements to beneficiaries, government officials said.

Chairing the 174th state-level bankers' Committee meeting here, Rastogi urged banks to revisit policies and ensure timely and adequate credit flow reaches farmers.

The meeting brought together senior officials from various banks, government departments, and financial institutions to assess the state's banking performance across multiple parameters.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the collaborative efforts of banks and government departments in promoting financial inclusion and supporting MSMEs, but emphasised that continued coordination between banks and district administrations remains essential for ensuring last-mile delivery of credit and financial services, especially in rural and aspirational blocks.

Rastogi sought information from all banks regarding unclaimed government deposits and directed that a comprehensive report be submitted to the Commissioner and Secretary (Finance).

The meeting revealed encouraging progress on the financial awareness front, with campaigns titled "Your Money, Your Right" successfully activating more than 825 dormant accounts, restoring Rs 287.69 lakh to rightful beneficiaries.

This initiative has gained significant traction in reconnecting citizens with their forgotten deposits.

On the financial performance front, data presented at the meeting showed Haryana's banking sector continues its strong growth trajectory.

The total deposits stood at Rs 868,918 crore, while advances reached Rs 769,537 crore as of September 2025.

The state recorded impressive year-on-year growth of 12.48 per cent in deposits and 14.36 per cent in advances, reflecting robust economic activity and improved credit outreach across sectors.

The credit-deposit (CD) ratio improved from 87 to 89 per cent, surpassing the national benchmark of 60 per cent.

Notably, all districts in Haryana achieved CD ratios above the national goal, indicating widespread and balanced credit penetration throughout the state.

Haryana's banking network has expanded to 5,582 branches, marking a net addition of 230 branches during the year.

Public sector banks account for 2,733 branches, private sector banks operate 1,941 branches, small finance banks have 218 branches, and Haryana Gramin Bank maintains 690 branches across the state.

