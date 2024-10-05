Need to improve conviction rates in narco & terror-related cases: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 5 Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir V. K. Birdi chaired a crime and security review meeting of Kashmir Zone at PCR Kashmir on Saturday which was attended by all the range DIGs, district SSPs and other senior officers.

IGP Kashmir took an overall assessment of the security situation of the Kashmir Zone. This was followed by the presentations of district SSPs highlighting their efforts in crime prevention and maintenance of law and order in their respective districts.

The discussions revolved around the disposal of general crime, NDPS, UAPA and other cases. Actions taken under preventive laws and pending inquest proceedings were also discussed.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the efforts of the district chiefs in preventing crime and emphasised the need to improve the quality of investigation.

He also underscored the need to improve the conviction rates by way of establishing a robust follow-up system for securing convictions in narco and terror-related cases.

IGP Kashmir also reviewed the current security situation and took stock of the preparations put in place for the upcoming counting day of the Assembly elections.

IGP Kashmir reiterated the commitment of the J&K Police to maintain safety and security in the region.

He urged the officers to work to ensure transparency, accountability and swift resolution of cases to safeguard the rights and safety of citizens.

--IANS

