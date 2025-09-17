Need to transform cleanliness, de-addiction, healthy living into mass movement: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 17 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said cleanliness, drug de-addiction and a healthy living should now be transformed into a mass movement and with active public participation in this pledge, "we can build a strong and prosperous nation".

The Chief Minister was addressing the youth during the Namo Marathon, held near Mansarovar Park in Rohtak.

It was organised under the theme Drug-Free Haryana to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He participated in a cleanliness drive and planted a sapling in Mansarovar Park to spread the message of environmental protection.

On behalf of the people of Haryana, the Chief Minister extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi.

Addressing the youth, he said, "Today is a day of dedication, service and nation-building. The Prime Minister's life journey from humble beginnings to extraordinary leadership is an inspiration for all of us. We are proud of such a dynamic personality for whom leadership is not a position but a symbol of service, sacrifice, and honesty."

He further said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has achieved unprecedented progress in self-reliance, innovation and inclusive development, gaining a new identity on the global stage.

Highlighting the government's commitment to women's empowerment, the Chief Minister said the double-engine government has undertaken remarkable initiatives such as 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao', 'Ujjwala Yojana', 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana', and promotion of self-help groups, which have strengthened women's role in society.

He described the 'Namo Marathon' as a significant step toward a drug-free society, aiming to channel the energy of the youth toward sports and fitness.

The Chief Minister also urged people to actively contribute to environmental conservation.

Referring to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, he said planting trees is not just an environmental step but a pledge to honour Mother Earth and safeguard the future of coming generations.

Stressing the importance of cleanliness, he said it is the responsibility of every citizen, not just sanitation workers. The Swachh Bharat Mission, initiated by the Prime Minister, has today become a mass movement.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered the oath of drug de-addiction to the youth.

