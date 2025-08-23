Need to understand enemy: Samajwadi Party reacts as K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar recites RSS anthem in Assembly

Lucknow, Aug 23 After Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem during a session of the Assembly, the Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson A. Jamei on Saturday said that this incident highlights the need to "understand the enemy" and the ideological leanings of those within the INDIA Bloc.

Speaking to IANS, Jamei said, "The RSS is an organisation that stands against democracy — against secular democracy. It has never accepted the Constitution of India or the idea of a pluralistic India. Leaders from the INDIA Bloc must be cautious. If D.K. Shivakumar is now echoing the RSS, then it’s crucial to understand who we are fighting. So, it's needed to understand the enemies. We must examine their ideological DNA and their methods."

Jamei further reacted on the recent controversy involving Uttar Pradesh MLA Pooja Pal, who was expelled from the Samajwadi Party and has written to party President Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that her life was in danger.

In the letter, Pal blamed the party for not supporting her after the murder of her husband, Raju Pal, and claimed that she now fears for her life.

“We respect Pooja Pal. But her political views have always aligned more with the RSS' ideology — that is the only difference. Now she wants Y-category security. I believe she should be granted that. PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) works for everyone — even for those who oppose us. But she should make her intentions clear: does she want security, or a ministerial position from the BJP? Either way, she should not try to defame the Samajwadi Party," he told IANS.

Jamei defended RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who was recently booked for an allegedly objectionable social media post targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There’s a growing trend in India where it feels like a blasphemy law is needed — but not for religion, for the Prime Minister. Can the Opposition not speak? Can Tejashwi not speak? What about Rahul Gandhi — will he also be silenced? The nation is struggling with a farming crisis, trade wars, and economic pressure, but no one is allowed to question Modi. He is being treated like the Dalai Lama — above criticism. Maybe we should make a law that no one can speak against the Prime Minister," he added.

In a post on X, Yadav had posted an animated photo of PM Modi, portraying him as a shopkeeper. The signboard of the satirical shop read: "Famous shop for 'jumlas'." It further read that "every promise is a 'jumla' and it is a 100 per cent guarantee."

