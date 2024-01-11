Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang member held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 A wanted member of the Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The gangster identified as Akhil a.k.a Maya, 28, a resident of Haryana's Sonepat, was absconding in a case of shootout at Rajouri Garden area and is also found involved in seven criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and Arms Act, etc. in Delhi/NCR.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that there was information about the presence of absconding gangster Akhil in the outer Delhi area. Thereafter, further details about his activities were gathered by the police team, and after incessant efforts for more than 20 days, he was nabbed from Sector-18, Rohini.

"When he was spotted and asked to surrender, he even whipped out a pistol and aimed towards the raiding party but was overpowered and disarmed," he said.

On search, a single-shot pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession. The Special CP said that Akhil provided logistics and financial help to the gang members. "He is very close to Mukesh a.k.a, who is a key member of this syndicate. On December 15, 2023, he, along with his 5–6 associates, reached the Hangover Club in the Rajouri Garden area and fired gunshots," the Special CP said.

