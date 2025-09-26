Neeraj Tehlan Murder: Two Accused Shot in Legs During Crossfire, Arrested in Gurugram

Delhi Police registered a major breakthrough in the investigation of Neeraj Tehlan’s murder in Najafgarh with the arrest of two prime suspects. In the early hours of Friday (September 26), around 4:30 a.m., a joint operation conducted by the Special Cell and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Sector 40, Gurugram, culminated in an encounter at Sector 99. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Mohit Jakhar of Goyla Khurd, Chhawla, and 21-year-old Jatin Rajput of Vipin Garden, Dwarka Mor, both residents of Delhi, were successfully apprehended from the spot after intense efforts.

#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Two accused, wanted in the murder of Neeraj Tehlan at Najafgarh on 04.07.25, have been apprehended from Sector 99, Gurugram



Today, at around 4:30 a. m. in a joint operation with Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Sector 40, Gurugram, after an… https://t.co/6D2cD5natCpic.twitter.com/s6rCXbpFLR — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2025

According to officials, the confrontation turned violent when the suspects opened fire on the police team, discharging six rounds during the exchange. One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Narpat, while another injured Sub-Inspector Vikas in his left arm. In retaliation, police fired back in self-defence, resulting in gunshot wounds to both accused in their legs. Following the encounter, the injured suspects were immediately moved to Civil Hospital, Sector 10, Gurugram, for medical treatment under strict security measures to prevent any further threats or escape attempts.

During the operation, police recovered incriminating evidence from the possession of the accused. Two loaded pistols with five live cartridges and a motorbike were seized at the scene, strengthening the case against the duo. Authorities have confirmed that both men were wanted for their involvement in Tehlan’s murder and had been evading arrest since July. The Special Cell has initiated further legal proceedings, and the investigation remains ongoing to uncover any wider network or associates linked to the crime.