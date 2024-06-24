NEET case: Under fire, RJD releases pics of accused Sanjeev Mukhiya’s wife with Nitish Kumar

Patna, June 24 The ongoing political blame game over the NEET question paper leak took another turn on Monday when the RJD uploaded photographs of the wife of one of the accused in the case Sanjeev Mukhiya, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the NDA.

The RJD is also under fire in the case, as on June 20, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha linked Tejashwi Yadav's Personal Secretary Pritam Kumar to the NEET paper leak.

Vijay Sinha alleged that Pritam Kumar, got a room booked for Sikander Kumar Yadavendu, one of the key accused in the NEET case.

On Monday, as the NEET case was transferred to the CBI, the RJD uploaded on its official X handle photographs of Sanjeev Mukhiya’s wife Mamata Devi with CM Nitish Kumar, Cabinet minister Shravan Kumar, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar, and others.

In the post on X, the RJD also raised questions regarding the NDA leaders’ alleged ties with Sanjeev Mukhiya.

“Who is saving Sanjeev Mukhiya, the kingpin of the NEET question paper leak case? Is it not true that Sanjeev Mukhiya’s wife Mamata Devi contested the election under the NDA and is a leader of the JD(U)?

“Is it not true that Sanjeev Mukhiya’s family has a direct reach to the Chief Minister's residence and is very close to CM Nitish Kumar and a powerful local minister?

“Is it not true that Sanjeev Mukhiya has a good relationship with a powerful officer in the CMO?” the RJD asked in its post on X.

The RJD’s post alleged, “Is it not true that due to direct interference from the top ruling leadership, this family is roaming freely despite being accused of a paper leak in the third phase of the BPSC’s recruitment of teachers?”

"Why are the masterminds of all the paper leaks so far connected to the JD(U) and NDA leaders only? Is this a coincidence or an experiment?” the RJD asked in its post.

Sanjeev Mukhiya, a resident of Nalanda, is currently on the run. His wife Mamata Devi had contested the 2020 Assembly election on a LJP ticket.

