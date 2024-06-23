NEET-PG Exam Postponed: Top Doctors Body Criticizes Government's Decision Calls it 'Absolutely Disgraceful'

Ministry of Health announced 12 hours before NEET-PG examination that the exam, which was scheduled for June 23rd is postponed a new date will be announced soon. The decision comes in the wake of allegations regarding the integrity of various competitive examinations, prompting the Ministry of Health to review the robustness of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination processes conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students. In response to this decision top doctors' body, the Federation of All India Medical Association, took a firm stance on Saturday (June 22) against the government's recent decision over the postponement of the NEET-PG exam saying it as 'Absolutely Disgraceful'.

FAIMA took X to express the disappointment in government decision and slammed them over its order, which informed of the postponement of the NEET PG exam mere hours before its official commencement across the country. The top doctor's body while demanding an immediate explanation, said, the govt. incompetence in managing a well-planned examination is completely unacceptable.

FAIMA in their tweet said, "Absolutely disgraceful! The NEET PG exam was postponed again, just a day before it was scheduled! This is the pathetic harassment of doctors who travelled, spent money, and sacrificed time. The government's incompetence in managing a well-planned exam is unacceptable. We demand an immediate explanation," the doctors' body said in a statement.

The Centre has replaced Subodh Kumar Singh, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), amidst controversies surrounding NEET and UGC-NET paper leaks. Singh has been placed on "compulsory wait" in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), while Pradeep Singh Kharola assumes the additional charge of Director General, NTA.

The Ministry of Education has set up a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations, particularly in light of recent examination irregularities. Led by former Isro chief Dr K Radhakrishnan, the 7-member committee includes Dr Randeep Guleria, Prof B J Rao, Prof Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, and Govind Jaiswal. The committee's mandate includes analyzing the end-to-end examination process and recommending measures to enhance system efficiency. Their report is expected within 2 months.