NEET-SS: Supreme Court Seeks Response From Centre on Plea Against Decision of Not Holding Exam in 2024

The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre and other parties regarding a petition challenging the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to omit the NEET-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) examination in 2024. The NEET-SS, which is available to doctors with post-graduate degrees such as MD, MS, DNB, or equivalent qualifications, is used for admission to super-speciality courses.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by a lawyer, appearing for 13 aspirants, that the NMC has decided to not hold the exam this year.

According to news reports, the NEET-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) is expected to be held in January 2025. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre, the Medical Counselling Committee, and the National Medical Commission (NMC). Additionally, the court has allowed petitioners Rahul Balwan and 12 others to include the National Board of Examinations (NBE) as a party to the petition. The case is scheduled for hearing on July 26.

Referring to an earlier judgement, the petitioners said NEET-SS has to be held every year and, moreover, the time schedule has already been fixed by the top court for admission to super-speciality courses.

