NEET Super Specialty exam 2023 rescheduled due to G20 summit, new dates to be announced soon

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Thursday decided to postpone the NEET Super Specialty (SS) 2023 exam due to the G20 Summit scheduled for next week. Board will reveal the new future on their official website natboard.edu.in. The exam was actually scheduled for September 9 and 10, which are also the dates of G20 Summit in New Delhi. “In wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from 8th September 2023 to 10th September 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 across the country, has been deferred,” said the statement in the official notice.

NEET-SS 2023 will be conducted as a computer based examination in two different shifts per day. The question paper will have 150 questions which one has to attempt in 2 and a half hours. NEET Super Specialty is a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission in Super Specialty courses. The courses which one can apply for include DM/MCh Courses in all educational institutions. People can also apply for DM/MCh courses at Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions. All DrNB Super Specialty course also come under this examination except the direct DrNB courses with a duration of six years.Recently, the board has decided not to include Srinagar as an exam city for security reasons. But, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has asked for an extra exam centre for candidates from Srinagar. Meanwhile, The Delhi Police, in view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, had put in place a slew of restrictions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the capital. However, the police noted that despite sharing the traffic advisory on social media handles and websites of the Delhi Traffic Police, it is still receiving a lot of queries from the public about its traffic management plan for the summit.