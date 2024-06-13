NEET-UG 2024 Row: Grace Marks for Wrong Question in NEET Exam Will Be Cancelled, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 exam results has taken a new turn. On Thursday, June 13, the Central Government informed the Supreme Court of its decision to cancel the scorecards of 1563 students who received grace marks for alleged loss of exam time.

These 1563 students will be offered the opportunity to retake the NEET-UG exam. The move comes amidst allegations of irregularities in the awarding of grace marks, which some believe unfairly inflated the merit list.

Centre adds that these 1563 students will be asked to take a re-test. Exams will be conducted on June 23, and results will be declared before June 30, 2024, NTA told the apex court.

“Counselling will go on and we will not stop it. If the exam goes then everything goes in totality so nothing to fear,” the Supreme Court has said.

In a separate but related development, Hiten Singh Kashyap and Palak Mittal, two NEET-UG 2024 candidates, have petitioned the Supreme Court, challenging the fairness of the examination process. They claim that widespread question paper leaks and misappropriation occurred before and during the exam.

As per a recent petition, NEET-UG 2024 faced allegations of not just a paper leak but also exam centre manipulations. It was reported that students from states like Odisha, Karnataka, and Jharkhand selected a particular exam centre in Godhra, Gujarat, raising suspicions about the integrity of the exam administration.