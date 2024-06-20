NEET-UG 2024 Row: Supreme Court Notice to Centre, NTA on Pleas for Cancelling Medical Entrance Exam

The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 20, sought responses from the Narendra Modi government, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others on petitions seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 examination and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought responses from the parties on separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking the transfer of some pending petitions from the high courts to the apex court.

The bench posted these pleas for hearing on July 8. One of the petitions, filed by 20 students who appeared in the medical entrance exam, also sought direction from the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.

The apex court on June 18, had said even if there was "0.001 per cent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the exam, it should be thoroughly dealt with.