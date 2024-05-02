Neha Hiremath's family sought CBI probe into her murder: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru, May 2 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said that the parents of MCA student Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death at a college campus by a youth Fayaz Kondikoppa with whom she was in a 'relationship', demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the case during their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath -- a Congress leader, mother Geetha and others met Amit Shah on Wednesday in Hubballi and spoke to him.

Prahlad Joshi said during the meeting, Neha's parents had shared many issues and HM Amit Shah had assured them that he is with them.

Neha's parents have requested that justice should be ensured swiftly, and the accused should be given the harshest punishment.

In a note addressed to HM Amit Shah, Neha's father Niranjan said: "The act of taking away the life of Neha Hiremath in a cruel manner is a highly condemnable act. The accused deserves the punishment of the highest order as provided under the IPC."

