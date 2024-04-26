Neha murder case: K'taka CM consoles family, assures 'harshest punishment' for accused

Hubballi (Karnataka), April 26 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the residence of slain MCA student Neha Hiremath, who was brutally stabbed to death, on Thursday to console her family members here.

After the visit, Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath -- a municipal councillor of the Congress -- said that the Chief Minister assured him that the government will get the killer hanged soon.

CM Siddaramaiah, after paying a flower tribute to the victim, spoke to her parents and consoled them.

He said that the government has established a special court to fast-track the trial in the case and the accused will get the harshest punishment for the heinous crime.

"Action would be taken as per the law in such a manner that no miscreant would dare to indulge in such acts," CM Siddaramaiah told media persons after meeting the victim's family.

"I don't politicise this case. Niranjan Hiremath is in grief. We have given him courage and we will stand with him. The family will be protected," he added.

Niranjan Hiremath earlier told the media that the Congress party, especially Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, had promised him that they will get the capital punishment for the accused in 90-120 days.

"The party leaders have told me directly that they will get the killer hanged. He should be hanged and this is our demand," he said.

"Justice will not be served to us until the killer is hanged," the victim's father said.

He thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the government for handing over the case to the special wing of the CID and for setting up a special court for the trial.

Neha was murdered at her college campus on April 18 by her former classmate Fayaz Kondikoppa.

