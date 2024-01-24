'Nehru family under threat': Govt should provide security to Rahul Gandhi, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 24 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the Nehru family is under threat and it is the responsibility of Central and Assam government to provide adequate security to Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi’s yatra was disrupted by BJP workers in Assam and the police has lodged cases against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders on charges of violence, provocation and damage to public property.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP is deliberately creating problems for Nyaya Yatra. “This is unconstitutional. A Chief Minister should not behave like this. We strongly condemn this,” he said while talking to media persons in Periyapatna.

The Chief Minister said that despite writing a letter to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, they have not responded back to the letter.

“The Constitution has given freedom to every citizen to undertake a Padayatra or protest against any government. And Rahul Gandhi has taken out a padayatra to understand the problems of the people of the country and to find solutions for them,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Assam Chief Minister was in Congress first and then joined BJP and became the Chief Minister.

“He is doing this only to please Amit Shah and Modi. It is not only dereliction of duty but their security system has failed as well. Encouraging such things are unconstitutional,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that when he visited New Delhi and met Amit Shah, he assured to call a meeting on December 23rd to release the relief funds which have not been released till today.

“The meeting was called and then postponed for some reason. I brought this matter to the notice of the Prime Minister when he visited the state recently. Farmers are suffering due to drought and have reminded him to release the relief immediately,” the Chief Minister said.

“We have released Rs 550 crore as relief to farmers in the first phase so far. Efforts will be made to deliver the next installment to all the farmers within another week,” he said.

