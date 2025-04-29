Nehru feared Ambedkar’s popularity: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, April 29 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday criticised the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over his relationship with the architect of the Constitution Bhimrao Ambedkar, saying the late prime minister feared the popularity of Ambedkar.

“Nehru feared Ambedkar’s popularity. He even obstructed his (Ambedkar’s) electoral campaigns. Nehru repeatedly attempted to delay Ambedkar’s nomination as President of the Constituent Assembly, despite widespread agreement on his suitability for the role. It was only after Dr Rajendra Prasad intervened, asserting that no better candidate could be found, that Nehru reluctantly entrusted Ambedkar with the responsibility,” claimed the Chief Minister while addressing a programme titled ‘Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh’ at Ravindra Natya Grih in Indore, organised by the BJP.

He also accused Nehru of harbouring animosity toward Ambedkar, even after his passing, claiming that when Ambedkar, affectionately known as Baba Saheb, died in Delhi, permission for his last rites in the city was denied, and his mortal remains were sent to Mumbai at his wife’s expense.

‘Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Samaroh’ at Ravindra Natya Grih was also attended by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, among other BJP leaders.

Raje recalled Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s powerful stance against social discrimination and his historic temple entry movement, which challenged entrenched inequalities.

“God does not belong to any single caste or class. He is for everyone,” she said.

Reflecting on political struggles, Raje revealed that during the 1952 and 1954 elections, Congress made relentless attempts to defeat Ambedkar.

“Yet, he stood unwavering, fortified by his principles and commitment to truth. His resignation from the Cabinet was a testament to his frustration with the neglect of the poor and marginalised voices within the system,” she claimed.

The former Chief Minister said that Ambedkar was never accorded the respect he deserved by the Congress, which marginalised him as a leader of a specific community rather than recognising his contributions to the nation as a whole.

She described the Constitution, crafted under Ambedkar’s guidance, as more than a legal document.

“It is a profound philosophy of life that illuminates the rights and duties of every citizen,” she said.

The former Chief Minister further praised Ambedkar’s integrity, noting that he never sought positions of power but remained steadfast in his commitment to truth and justice.

She reiterated that his legacy transcends divisions, embodying the principles of equality and progress for all.

