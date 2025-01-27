Nehru opposed inclusion of Ambedkar’s name in Constitution drafting committee, alleges Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 27 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday alleged that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not want the Constitution is drafted under the leadership of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the inclusion of Ambedkar’s name in the drafting committee of the Constitution was very challenging.

The CM said, “Ambedkar’s inclusion in the Constitution drafting forum was full of challenges because Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Ambedkar’s name there. Nehru desired that the Constitution would be drafted by someone from any foreign country.”

“Ambedkar could not find a place in the initial list of 292 members for the drafting of the Constitution of India. It was only after a Dalit leader from East Bengal proposed Ambedkar’s name in his place, that B.R. Ambedkar was included in the Constitution drafting committee,” Sarma said adding that Nehru wanted to keep Ambedkar out of the Constitution drafting committee by calling him a “troublemaker”.

The Chief Minister said, “Nehru proposed the name of international expert Sir Ivor Jennings as the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee. However, Mahatma Gandhi took exactly the opposite stand of Nehru and reposed faith in the intellect and ability of B.R Ambedkar. Today, our country stands tall on the Constitution prepared by Ambedkar which is testimony of Mahatma Gandhi’s faith.”

Notably, Sarma has been in Dibrugarh and as a part of his target to decentralise power, the CM has vowed to make this town of upper Assam the second capital of the state. A new Assembly complex will be established in Dibrugarh in the next two years.

He said, “We are developing infra to turn three towns into cities - Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Silchar. Dibrugarh will have an Assembly Complex by 2027 and will be Assam’s 2nd Capital.” Tezpur town is set to get a new Raj Bhawan in the state while Silchar will house a mini secretariat.

“Tezpur will emerge as the Cultural capital and will house a Raj Bhawan and Silchar will house a Mini Secretariat and Chief Secretary's Office,” he said.

