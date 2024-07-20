Neighbour feeling unnerved by J&K’s transformation: L-G

Srinagar, July 20 J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the neighbour is getting unnerved by J&K’s transformation adding that the security forces will wipe out terrorism in the Jammu division as the they did in the Valley.

“Our neighbour is not able to digest the peace prevailing in J&K. Efforts are being made to revive terrorism in the Jammu region. We will not allow the revival of terrorism in Jammu at any cost and adopt the Kashmir model to wipe out terrorism in Jammu,” Sinha said while addressing the launch of Hausla 2.0 and Start-ups portal at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

He said that the people of Jammu have never supported terrorism and have always stood against it.

“Today all terror outfits in Kashmir are headless. There is a peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the Valley and one could have never thought about it some five years ago,” he said.

He said that J&K has seen a huge transformation and in all ten districts of Kashmir peace prevails and young boys and girls are shaping their future in innovations and other sectors including Agriculture.

“A series of steps were taken to shape the future of youth. We launched back to the village, my town my pride, the identification of youth for skill development and entrepreneurship at the Panchayat level,” he said.

He said that 540 boys and girls are becoming entrepreneurs on a daily basis in J&K while a total of 840 start-ups have come up in J&K of which 265 are run by young women.

“With peace in the past four to five years, J&K has seen transparency in the government recruitment process. Not a single person was appointed on the basis of any sort of influence. Children of cart pullers, vegetable vendors and street vendors have got government jobs for the first time,” he said.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor