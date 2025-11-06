Nelliat C. Shyamalan, eminent cardiologist and father of filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, passes away in US

Chennai, Nov 6 Nelliat Curundadath Shyamalan (88), a distinguished cardiologist and father of internationally acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Manoj Night Shyamalan, passed away in the US on November 4.

A native of Mahe with ancestral roots in Kannur, Dr. Shyamalan, known professionally as Nelliat C. Shyamalan, was widely respected for his long and dedicated medical career in Philadelphia.

Beyond his contributions to cardiology, he was deeply engaged in personal research on the origins of the Thiyya community of Malabar.

Through DNA studies, he advanced the theory that the Thiyyas trace their lineage to Indo-Aryan groups who migrated from Central Asia -- specifically from the present-day region of Kyrgyzstan -- through Pakistan and Rajasthan, before settling in North Malabar, Coorg, and the Nilgiris.

Dr. Shyamalan also shared a close association with cinema, having served as a cameo producer in his son's first feature film, 'Praying with Anger' (1992).

He was the son of the late Krishnan and Panangatt Curundadath Mythili of Kannur.

He is survived by his wife, Jaya Lakshmi (US), daughter Veena Loftus (US), and siblings Venugopal (Chennai) and Daya Jayaram (Calicut).

His brothers Gangadharan, Sadhanandhan, and Raveendran died before him.

The funeral will take place on November 7 in the US.

