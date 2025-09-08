NEP has ample opportunity for youth, claims MP Guv

Bhopal, Sep 8 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday claimed that the National Education Policy (NEP) has ample opportunities for youth at every stage of education, tailored to their skills, interests, and abilities.

The Governor also stated that universities have a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new, digital, and ‘developed India’ through introducing job-oriented courses and skilful training to the new generation.

"Today, career prospects are rapidly expanding in fields such as agriculture, food technology, physical education, cyber-security, forensic science, drone technology and law," the Governor said while addressing the convocation ceremony of Barkatullah University in Bhopal.

The Governor Patel, who is also Chancellor of the state's largest University, during his speech said that students should always be grateful to their parents and teachers.

He urged the students to remember the convocation oath and follow it throughout their lives. Governor Patel awarded degrees and gold medals to the students and congratulated them.

"It is not merely a celebration of receiving degrees, but the result of years of students’ hard work, discipline, and the valuable guidance of their teachers," Patel said.

He also extended best wishes to an ‘A’ grade from NAAC for its efforts in education, research & innovation and for becoming the only university in the state to secure a place in the Global World University Rankings.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who joined the Governor during the inaugural session of the convocation, addressing the gathering of students and teachers at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, said that all Indian languages are being promoted through study in Madhya Pradesh.

"In the state, the Vice-Chancellor has been given the new title of ‘Kulguru’, which has also been adopted by Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Universities in Madhya Pradesh are offering innovation-driven and employment-oriented courses," Yadav said.

Yadav stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indians are establishing their identity on the global stage through their own capabilities.

"Correcting past mistakes, convocations are now being organised in accordance with Indian traditions. Madhya Pradesh was the first state to implement the National Education Policy in 2020," Yadav stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor