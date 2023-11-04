Nepal earthquake: India ready to extend all possible help, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 4 Condoling the death of people due to the massive earthquake on Friday night in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India stands in solidarity with its people and is ready to extend all possible assistance.

“Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, tagging Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

At least 69 people were killed and dozens were injured on midnight Friday when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit western Nepal, officials said.

The earthquake jolted the western Jajarkot district at around 2:02 a.m. local time Saturday (1802 GMT Friday) with a depth of 18 km, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the US Geological Survey.

The quake killed at least 35 people in Rukum district and 34 others in neighbouring Jajarkot district, officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor