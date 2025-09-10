Nepal Gen Z Protests: Possible An international Conspiracy, Says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar hinted that there is a "possibility" of an international conspiracy behind the ongoing Nepal protests. The spiritual leader further said that he is in touch with his followers in Nepal, and that the "frustration" among the youth seems to be rising.

"Whenever an agitation takes place, anti-social elements enter. It seems that there could also be an international conspiracy at play," the spiritual leader said during a press conference in Nagpur.

Talking about his followers in Nepal, he added, "They are there (in Nepal) in large numbers. I am in touch with them. Frustration among the youth kept rising."

Meanwhile, amid the widespread protests against corruption in Nepal, Twenty-seven individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in the capital, Kathmandu, have been arrested by the Nepalese Army, according to the Himalayan Times.

The arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara, as reported by The Himalayan Times.