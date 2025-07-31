Nepal parliamentary delegation visits Gujarat Assembly, praises use of technology

Gandhinagar, July 31 A 14-member delegation from Nepal’s Free Youth Democratic Organisation, comprising members of the Nepali Parliament, visited the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Thursday as part of their ongoing tour of the state, which will continue until August 5.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, who highlighted the enduring cultural and spiritual ties between India and Nepal. Discussions during the visit touched upon the shared democratic values, traditions, and growing cooperation between the two nations.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Chaudhary said, “Since the tenure of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has witnessed consistent and transformative growth. Be it the rapid industrialisation, successful initiatives like Vibrant Gujarat Summits, or rural upliftment through projects like the Narmada Dam -- Gujarat’s development journey has become a model for the nation.”

He further emphasised Gujarat’s achievements in social sectors -- citing cooperative success stories like Amul, advancements in education through institutions such as NFSU, PDEU, and Children’s University, and the impact of campaigns like Beti Bachao, literacy drives, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

The delegation was briefed on the NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) service centre, the paperless operations of the Assembly, and facilities provided to ministers and MLAs. The briefing also included insights into the seating arrangements for legislators, press, VIPs, and the general public.

Nepali Parliamentarian Rajendra Prasad Pandey expressed admiration for Gujarat’s digital legislative practices and democratic transparency. “We were deeply impressed with the technology-driven functioning of the Assembly. Speaker Chaudhary’s detailed explanation of India’s parliamentary system and the Gujarat development model was enlightening,” he said.

Pandya led the delegation through various operational aspects of the House, highlighting Gujarat’s paperless governance model and citizen-friendly initiatives. The delegation’s visit to Gujarat is supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. During their tour, they will also visit prominent locations, including the Sabarmati Ashram, Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Amul Dairy, Somnath, and Dwarka.

