Nepal Protest: Indian Woman Dies While Trying To Escape Hotel Fire Set by Protesters In Kathmandu

Panic was created as the Gen Z demonstrators set the hotel on fire on Tuesday, September 9 2025 in Nepal's Katmandu. In an attempt to escape the fire, 57-year-old Indian woman died. Deceased identified as Rajesh Gola, originally belongs from UP's Ghaziabad went to Nepal with her husband Ramveer Singh Gola and was staying in that hotel . On the night of September 9, their five-star hotel was set ablaze during violent protests.

Relatives of Ramveer Gola and wife Rajesh said that the couple were staying on upper floors. Demonstrators set lower floors on fire. Panicked, Ramveer tried to lower his wife to safety with a curtain, but she slipped and fell. Rajesh died from excessive bleeding while being transported to the hospital due to severe injuries.

Deceased elder son told to Times of India that, "The mob stormed the hotel and set it on fire. As the stairways got filled with smoke, my father broke the windowpane, tied sheets and jumped onto a mattress. My mother slipped while trying to climb down and fell heavily on her back. He alleged that communication blackouts hampered their search.

“For two days we didn’t know about their whereabouts. Finally, my father was found in a relief camp, but my mother died in hospital,” he said, reported the English daily. The son also alleged that he received “minimal” support from the Indian embassy.