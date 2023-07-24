Nepal's ruling party delegation calls on Nadda

New Delhi, July 24 A five-member delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre), which is on a six-day visit to India, met BJP President J.P. Nadda here on Monday.

The delegation-led by Pampha Bhusal, vice-chairperson of the CPN (Maoist-Centre), discussed further strengthening of the age-old ties between India and Nepal during the meeting with Nadda at the party headquarters here, as per a statement issued by the BJP.

The delegates appreciated the various programmes and initiatives of the BJP, it said.

The BJP chief elaborated on the party's organisational structure and its grass-roots activities, the statement said.

Nadda has expressed hope that Nepal will charter the rapid path of development and the Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will extend full cooperation through its 'neighbourhood first' policy, it said.

Meanwhile, the BJP said in a tweet, "Had an engaging discussion with the delegates from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. This is in continuation of our party's outreach to the global community and sharing with them our party's ideology and initiatives."

