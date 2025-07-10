NEST 2025 Result Released at nestexam.in; Here's How to Download Your Scorecard

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 results have been declared today, July 10. Candidates seeking admission to the MSc programme at National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) Mumbai can now access their scorecards on the official website nestexam.in. To access the result, candidates must log in using their application number or user ID and password. The scorecard can be downloaded for future reference and will be required during the admission process.

The NEST 2025 scorecard includes important details such as candidate name, roll number, exam name, subject-wise marks, overall score, and qualifying status.

How to Download NEST 2025 Result

Visit the official website nestexam.in Click on the “Login” option on the homepage Enter your application number or user ID and password Click on “Login” to view your result Download and save the scorecard for future reference

The merit list for admission to NISER Bhubaneswar has been released on the same portal. The merit list for UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai is expected to be published soon